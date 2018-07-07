Donald Glover Sued by Glassnote Records in Royalties Dispute: Report

Childish Gambino rapper Donald Glover is being sued by his former label Glassnote Records in a royalty dispute. According to TMZ, the label claims that it never received payment on an expected $700,000 in streaming royalties, and that Glassnote has paid Glover around $8 million with the expectation that he will pay another $2 million in royalties over the next three months.

Glassnote has released three Childish Gambino studio albums: 2011’s Camp, 2013’s Because of the Internet, and “Awaken, My Love!” in 2016. Earlier this year, the musician inked a deal with RCA.