Dirty Projectors – “I Feel Energy (feat. Amber Mark)”

Just hours before the official release of their new album Lamp Lit Prose, Dirty Projectors have premiered “I Feel Energy,” their third single from the project, featuring singer Amber Mark. The eclectic funk record is full of hand claps, island drums, Prince-esque guitars, and triumphant horns, and it certainly carries the spirit of a large, collaborative band melding different voices and instruments into one grandiose orchestra.

“I Feel Energy” is the latest song to debut ahead of Lamp Lit Prose, following “Break Thru” and “That’s a Lifestyle.” Dirty Projectors are currently on a world tour, their first in five years. Listen to “I Feel Energy” below.