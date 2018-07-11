Del the Funky Homosapien Remains Hospitalized After Gorillaz Stage Fall

On July 7, Gorillaz collaborator Del the Funky Homosapien fell off stage while performing at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival, forcing the group to cut their set short. “I’m doing alright but will be in the hospital for a bit,” he tweeted the next day.

In a new interview, Gorillaz’ Damon Albarn provided an update on his colleague’s condition. Speaking to Beats 1’s Matt Wilkinson, Albarn said that “Del is in hospital, still in Roskilder.” He added that the rapper has “seven fractured ribs, and he punctured his lung on one side, lacerated it on the other.”

“He’s gonna be fine,” Albarn went on, noting, “It was just a stage fall, and I’ve fallen off stage several times, off stages way higher than that and I’ve been so fortunate. When he fell down, I was looking at him like, come on get up there’s 80,000 people out there and we need to finish. I thought he was going to be okay… But he really wasn’t.”

Albarn concludes, “It’s an awful, awful thing that I can’t quite believe. I keep playing it through my head.” You can listen to the full interview here, and read our review of Gorillaz’ latest album The Now Now here.