Deftones are getting in on the boutique festival game. The legendary metal band have announced the first annual Dia De Los Deftones, an all-ages show taking place November 3rd at Petco Park in San Diego. The eclectic lineup includes Future, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Rocket From The Crypt, H09909, Doja Cat, Voww and Vein.

“For years, we’ve played on festivals with such amazing and diverse line-ups and that is what we have achieved with our first line-up for Dia de Los Deftones,” vocalist and guitarist Chino Moreno said in a statement. “We want this event to be a celebration; with the incredible artists we’ve assembled, and the experiences we’re curating for the festival site, it’s going to be a wonderful day and night for all who join us.”

Tickets for the festival will go on sale starting July 20.