New Music \
Stream Deafheaven’s New Album Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
Deafheaven’s new album Ordinary Corrupt Human Love will be out officially on July 13, but you can stream it in advance now thanks to NPR’s First Listen. The album is Deafheaven’s first in three years, since 2015’s New Bermuda. It’s only seven tracks but they’re a dense, heavily packed seven tracks. We’ve already heard “Canary Yellow” and “Honeycomb” from the album. Deafheaven will also be going on a North American tour that starts this month. Stream Ordinary Corrupt Human Love on NPR now.