Watch David Crosby Join Jason Isbell At Newport Folk Festival

David Crosby may be a famous curmudgeon, but he only has good things to say about Jason Isbell. Crosby took to Twitter to express his admiration for his fellow musician earlier this year, and yesterday, during Isbell’s set at the Newport Folk Festival, the two joined forces. With a little help from Crosby, Isbell and his backing band the 400 Unit covered Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Wooden Ships” and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Ohio”.” Watch below.

The more I listen to Jason Isbell the more I like him ….good music …good words — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) January 16, 2018

