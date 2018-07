Following collaborations with Christine and The Queens and Mac Miller, Dâm-Funk is back with “In The City,” the first track from his upcoming Architecture II EP. The release marks the followup to last year’s Architecture EP, and the song itself is a synthy, boogie-inspired affair filled with sonic nods to classic ’80s gear. Architecture II drops August 3 via Glydezone/SAFT18. Check out “In The City” below.