News \
Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Website on Anniversary of Singer’s Death
Linkin Park have announced a new website paying tribute to Chester Bennington, the late vocalist for the band who died by suicide on this date (July 20) one year ago. The site features an image of Bennington and collects testimonials from fans who have tweeted under the #MakeChesterProud hashtag. It also includes information for several suicide prevention hotlines.
https://t.co/216dQRaZuc #MakeChesterProud #320ChangesDirection pic.twitter.com/v9yA6RB9XU
— LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 20, 2018
You can watch Bennington sing “Sharp Edges” here.