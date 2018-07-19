Chance the Rapper has released four new songs via his Soundcloud page and as singles on streaming services: “I Might Need Security,” “Work Out,” “Wala Cam,” and “65th and Ingleside.” The release comes the day after Chance refuted his own quote to the Chicago Tribune that he would be releasing a new album this week. Chicago rapper Supa Bwe appears on two of the four tracks.

In the opener of the set, “I Might Need Security” (based around a stuttering sample saying “Fuck you”), Chance drops a notable line claiming that he recently purchased the Gothamist-related publication Chicagoist: “I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist bitches outta business.” In a statement coinciding with the release of Chance’s song, Gothamist posted confirmation of the recent sale between former owner WNYC (who bought the -ist sites, with the collaboration of other public media companies, earlier this year) and Chance the Rapper’s Social Media LLC. Of the sale, Chance wrote:

I’m extremely excited to be continuing the work of the Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment. WNYC’s commitment to finding homes for the -ist brands, including Chicagoist, was an essential part of continuing the legacy and integrity of the site. I look forward to re-launching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content.

Chance the Rapper recently told both the Chicago Tribune and Complex that he is preparing to record a new album with Kanye West this month. Listen to Chance’s “4 New Songs” playlist below.