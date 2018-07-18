Cat Power Announces New Album Wanderer, Releases Trailer

Cat Power, born Chan Marshall, has announced a new studio album called Wanderer, which marks her first release since 2012’s Sun. Due out October 5, the 11-track album notably features a guest appearance from Lana Del Rey on the song “Woman.” Marshall has teased the album with a new desert-set trailer featuring a clip from the album’s title song, which has an aura of reminiscent of early American traditional music.

Of the album, which was recorded over the course of the past few years, Marshall wrote in a statement: “The course my life has taken in this journey — going from town to town, with my guitar, telling my tale; with reverence to the people who did this generations before me. Folk singers, blues singers, and everything in between. They were all wanderers, and I am lucky to be among them.”

Marshall will also be hitting the road for a world tour this fall; check out the full list of dates here. See the trailer for Wanderer, and the full track list and cover art, below.

1. “Wanderer”

2. “In Your Face”

3. “You Get”

4. “Woman” (Feat. Lana Del Rey)

5. “Horizon”

6. “Stay”

7. “Black”

8. “Robbin Hood”

9. “Nothing Really Matters”

10. “Me Voy”

11. “Wanderer / Exit”