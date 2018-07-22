Watch The Original Candlebox Lineup Reunite To Play Their Debut Album On Its 25th Anniversary

Seattle rock band Candlebox released their self-titled debut in 1993 and sold four million copies. That success is reason enough to play the album in its entirety 25 years later, which they did last night at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre as part of their 25th anniversary tour.

Since breaking up in 2000 (and getting back together in 2006), the band only retained one member of its original lineup, frontman Kevin Martin. But for last night’s show, the original lineup — including guitarist Peter Klett, bassist Bardi Martin, and drummer Scott Mercado — reunited.

“We had no fucking idea what we were doing 1991,” Martin said before launching into the album’s ninth song “Mother’s Dream.” “The city was on fire. The music that was coming out of the place was un-fucking-real and all we did was make the best fucking possible record we knew how to do.” See footage from the performance below.

