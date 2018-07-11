Watch Bruce Springsteen End His Broadway Show With an Encore for the First Time

Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show usually ends with “Born to Run,” but last night, the Boss decided to do something a little different. For the first time ever, he came out for an encore after “Born to Run” and performed “This Hard Land,” a song that is not included on the Springsteen on Broadway setlist.

Las night’s show was the 155th of the Broadway performances, which has been extended twice and will run through December. Springsteen was awarded an honorary Tony for the show. The setlist of Springsteen on Broadway rarely wavers from night to night, but there have been exceptions. Just last month Springsteen went off-script to critique the Trump Administration’s border policy and played “The Ghost of Tom Joad.”

“This Hard Land” was originally written for Born in the USA but was left off for reasons unknown. The song was later included on Springsteen’s Greatest Hits compilation and the 1998 box set Tracks.

“This is from Patti ’cause she wasn’t here tonight,” Springsteen said, referring to his wife Patti Scialfa who performs “Tougher Than the Rest” during the show but doesn’t always make every performance. Springsteen encouraged the crowd to take a picture as he performed, something that is normally prohibited during the show’s runtime.

Watch below.

This story originally appeared on Stereogum.