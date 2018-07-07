News \
Bon Iver and The National’s Eaux Claires Festival Announces 2018 Lineup
For the last four years, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and the National’s Aaron Dessner have co-curated a music festival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin aptly known as the Eaux Claires Music Festival and now the lineup for the festival has finally been revealed. Though Vernon won’t perform as Bon Iver, the Wisconsin native will team up with Dessner as part of their collaborative project Big Red Machine, and The National are also scheduled to perform Saturday night. The bill also includes performances from Julien Baker, Moses Sumney, serpentwithfeet, Pussy Riot, Sharon Van Etten, and more. Check out the full schedule below and catch the full festival this weekend at 3443 Cresent Avenue in Eau Claire.