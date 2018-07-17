Today, we get more of a taste of what to expect from Rami Malek’s interpretation of Freddie Mercury as the second trailer for the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has been released. Unlike with the first one, the new trailer also adds some color to the rest of Queen with actors Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, and Joseph Mazzello as Roger Taylor, Brian May, and John Deacon, respectively.

The long-delayed production–original director Bryan Singer was fired and replaced with Dexter Fletcher last December–is scheduled to be released on November 2. Watch the new clip below.