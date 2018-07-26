Blood Orange – “Jewelry”

Blood Orange, who recently announced a forthcoming album titled Negro Swan, have just released a new song and music video, titled “Jewelry.” The striking clip, directed by Dev Hynes himself, features a cameo from Janet Mock, who introduces the song with a monologue about self-empowerment and the joys of “doing the most.” The video transitions to a scene in a park, where Hynes dances with a group of shirtless guys, including his collaborator Ian Isiah. Watch the clip below, and check out his video for another new song “Charcoal Baby” here.