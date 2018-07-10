Blink-182 Release Update on Travis Barker’s Blood Clots

Blink-182 have released a video update on Travis Barker’s blood clots, after postponing their residency at the Palms Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas last month. They released the video via Twitter, where Barker said, “It’s been the longest four weeks without playing drums. I played through two shows in Vegas with infection and blood clots before I was able to get a clear diagnosis from a doctor. Here’s an update on my road to recovery.” The short video shows Barker backstage during the show where he first felt that there might be an issue with his arm, and later at a medical evaluation where his doctor tells him to take a break from drumming for a few weeks.

Blink-182 were originally only planning to cancel shows taking place the weekend of June 15 and 16, and stated that new dates would be rescheduled or refunded. But after visiting the doctor the following week, the band said that Barker “will be prevented from playing until the beginning of July when everything will be reevaluated.” They also noted that, in addition to blood clots in both arms, Barker was also diagnosed with a staph infection.

You can watch the band’s video update on his condition below.