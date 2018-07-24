Black Thought, MC and frontman of The Roots, has released a new song entitled “Rest in Power” in conjunction with the forthcoming documentary series produced by Jay-Z, Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. The sparse, elegiac record comes with an accompanying video previewing the six-part documentary, showing images from the night of Martin’s murder interspersed with protest footage, including Black Lives Matter marches and Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the National Anthem. The song itself features Black Thought rapping about police brutality and the fear that comes from racism in America. Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story will begin airing next week on Monday, July 30 on the Paramount Network at 10 pm EST.

Black Thought recently released his own solo EP, Streams of Thought, Vol. 1, earlier in the summer. Watch the video for “Rest in Power” below.