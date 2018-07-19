Billboard’s Hot 100 Festival: Everything You Need to Know

This year Billboard Hot 100 Festival’s impressive line-up will feature Beastmode phenom Future, rapping brother duo Rae Sremmurd and DJ Snake alongside powerhouse performer Halsey. Now in its fourth year at Long Island’s Jones Beach Theater, Hot 100 Festival gives you and your pals the perfect excuse to escape the steamy concrete jungle and soak up the carefree by listening to live music while enjoying an ocean breeze.

WHEN

August 18 – 19

WHERE

Jones Beach Theater, Long Island, NY

WHERE TO STAY

Beach hotels are really just a place to lay your head at night, and trusted chains on Jones Beach seem to score the best reviews. That said, there are a few higher-end oceanfront options on Jones Beach’s website. Start your search there, or go in on a rental house with your best friends so the party doesn’t have to end.

THE CROWD

With such a diverse lineup, you’ll likely end up screaming lyrics with everybody from college co-eds and shirtless bros to hip-hop heads and glammed-up city kids— regardless of whose set you’re at.

CLAIM TO FESTIVAL FAME

Jones Beach is unusual in that it’s a barrier island oceanfront marine location. That means it has its own nautical weather patterns, which, yes, can be unpredictable. But there’s a silver lining to any clouds that roll in: Due to the famous “Jones Beach Bubble,” often the weather at the beach is picture perfect even if it’s raining everywhere else on Long Island.

SKIP IF …

You don’t love beachy waves, sunkissed shoulders, cool breezes and the hottest artists dominating radio airwaves. In other words? This one’s for everybody.

PRE-PARTY PLAYLIST

“Black Beetles,” Rae Sremmurd

“Classic,” The Knocks

“Bad at Love,” Halsey

“Mask Off,” Future

“Beggars,” Krewella

WHAT TO WEAR

Save the fussy festival getups for another time. After all, if you can’t wear your bikini or board shorts all day at the beach, when can you? Nothing sidelines a good time like a bad burn, so do remember to slather on lots of sunscreen. Toss in a hoodie for sundown, as those cooling ocean breezes can turn chilly at night.

BEST DRINK OR BITE

All that dancing and fresh air will leave you famished, and nothing smells as good as powder sugar-dusted funnel cakes fresh from the fryer. Indulge your inner kid and order a Hawaiian shaved ice to go with it.

MUST-SEE SET

Future took the internet by storm earlier this summer when he unexpectedly dropped Beastmode 2, so expect an invigorated show. The ladies on the bill, especially Halsey and Kehlani, are known for staging dance-centric shows that are sure to impress. Let your curiosity get the better of you and check out Bhad Bhabie, the Dr. Phil guest who made “Cash me outside, howbowdat?” one of the internet’s most notorious catchphrases.

TAKE THE LONG WAY HOME

Not ready to head back to the city? Make like a townie for a few days. Cheer on the Long Island Rough Riders, the area’s beach soccer team. Claim a barstool at the local dive bar and wash down a fried fish basket with an ice-cold beer. Pack a picnic and nap at Wantagh Park. Summer is meant to be lived slowly, right?

HOT 100 FESTIVAL IS FOR YOU IF …

You need your music festival with a side of beach vacation.

Hot 100 Festival is both a music lovers’ and actual paradise, which makes it one of the more appealing festivals on the summer circuit. Plus, its proximity to New York City makes it a fast and easy getaway. At Hot 100 Festival, you’ll never forget that it’s summertime — the livin’s easy and the music sounds golden.