Beyoncé and Jay-Z File Request to Rent Out the Colosseum

If you thought renting out the Louvre for a music video was a one-time stunt, think again. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reportedly been trying to rent out another equally-grand location: the Roman Colosseum. As Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reports, Beyoncé filed a request with the local government to rent out the landmark on July 7 and 8, which would have overlapped with the Rome stop of their On The Run II tour.

In what might be the first time anyone has ever publicly defied Beyoncé, the request was actually denied, with the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage stating that Italian scientist Alberto Angela had already reserved the space. The Ministry also noted that the request was made on short notice, and that the Colosseum is, as one might imagine, a “very complicated place.”

Though it’s unclear if the couple had any plans to film there, Beyoncé has since filed a new request which is still under review. The dates she requested are still unclear, but who knows? Maybe there’s still some chance of seeing Queen Bey in some badass gladiator attire after all.