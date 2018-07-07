Beyoncé and Jay-Z “Apeshit” Art Tour Launches at the Louvre

Last month, Jay-Z and Beyoncé‘s new album Everything Is Love came with a music video for the Migos-assisted single “Apeshit” that depicted the couple at the Louvre. Now, France’s AFP reports that the infamous museum will host a tour based on the Carter’s video. The tour traces video shots through 17 paintings and sculptures including works like the white Greek marble statue “Nike of Samothrace,” Marie Benoist’s “Portrait of a Negress,” and David’s “Coronation of Napoleon.”

The 90-minute self-guided tour is part of what museum director Jean-Luc Martinez has called an attempt to make the museum’s collection “more readable” for the global public. Though it’s only available in French right now, AFP reports that other language options are likely in the works.

This isn’t the first time the Louvre has capitalized on fine art’s rising popularity in hip-hop. In 2014, the museum hosted a tour inspired by Black Eyed Peas vocalist will.i.am’s “Mona Lisa Smile” that included numerous reference to other pop culture moments paying homage to the Leonardo da Vinci work. Outside of hip-hop, the museum hosted a surprise DJ set by Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne in 2016. Find more details about the tour here—including a thorough online version of all the stops on the tour—and watch the Carters’ video for “Apeshit” below.