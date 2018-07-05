News \
Senate Hopeful Beto O’Rourke Jams with Willie Nelson at Fourth of July Picnic: Watch
Before he was an El Paso city councilman and running for Ted Cruz’s Senate seat as a Texas democrat, Beto O’Rourke played in punk bands alongside At the Drive-In and the Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala. Yesterday, the Senate hopeful made an appearance at Willie Nelson’s annual Fourth of July Picnic in Austin, where O’Rourke joined Nelson on stage, along with Margo Price and members of the Head and the Heart, Asleep at the Wheel, and more. Together, the supergroup played classic Willie Nelson stoner jams “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die” and “It’s All Going to Pot,” plus the noticeably less heady “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” Watch it all happen below and revisit our interview with the Texas city councilman here.