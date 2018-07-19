Beck’s Colors was released in October of 2017, with the singles dating back to 2015, but Beck is still on his Colors tour, including a stint at Madison Square Garden tonight. He stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday night to perform early single “Wow,” amidst a flurry of flashing lights, psychedelic imagery, and demonic iPhone screens. The band mimics the album track about as well as a live band could, while Beck works the crowd, encouraging audience participation as he shouts “if you love your life, say yeah!” and the crowd responds in kind.

Watch the effervescent performance below.