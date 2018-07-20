Beck performed in Madison Square Garden in New York City, and brought out some special guests to celebrate the occasion. Spoon’s Britt Daniel performed the band’s 2005 Gimme Fiction favorite “I Turn My Camera On” with Beck, and then joined him for “Dear Life” from last year’s Colors. Later in the set, Jenny Lewis, who opened the show, appeared to support Beck on a real throwback: “Girl Dreams” from Beck’s 1994 album One Foot In the Grave. Watch the performances below.