Beastie Boys – “Body Movin” (Shawn J. Period Remix)

Twenty years ago, on Saturday July 14, 1998, Beastie Boys released their 5th studio album Hello Nasty. In celebration of the milestone, the Beasties have shared remixes of classic songs from the acclaimed album, and today they released a special new version of the track “Body Movin.” Where the original had a more tropical element and heavy drumkick sound to it, the new version, from legendary rap DJ and producer Shawn J. Period, takes it to a more conservative Gang Starr-esque place with a boom bap remix that would’ve been a throwback even in 1998.

Beastie Boys are also preparing to release a new memoir featuring writing from luminaries in literature and film. Listen to the remix of “Body Movin” below.