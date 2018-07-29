Barack and Michelle Obama Dance Along at Beyoncé and Jay-Z Concert: Watch

Former U.S. president Barack Obama was spotted last night at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s tour stop in Washington DC. The Carters performed back-to-back nights at the Redskin’s FedExField as part of their On The Run II tour, and the 44th president made it out for the couple’s second night at the stadium accompanied by the former first lady Michelle Obama, as Consequence of Sound points out.

Last night’s performance marks the second attended by Michelle, who was recently spotted with her daughter Sasha Obama at the Carter’s tour stop in Paris. The Obama’s have a long-running history with Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who have been invited to the White House on numerous occasions including the Obamas’ farewell party. Last year, Barack Obama inducted Jay-Z into the Songwriters Hall of Fame with a heartfelt speech. Watch video of the Obamas’ appearance, including a few presidential dance moves, below.

Barack and Michelle Obama attending Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On The Run II in D.C. tonight. pic.twitter.com/tL2KlZbvnf — The Pop Hub 👄 (@ThePopHub) July 29, 2018

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama living their best lives. STUNT ON THEM POTUS AND FLOTUS!!#Beyonce #JayZ #OTRII pic.twitter.com/UeqcjuOPeF — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) July 29, 2018