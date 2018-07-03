Avey Tare Shares Eucalyptus Songs Remixed by Animal Collective Bandmates

Last July, Animal Collective’s Avey Tare released his second solo album Eucalyptus. On Tuesday, Tare announced that the Essence Of Eucalyptus EP, a remix project based on the aforementioned album, will drop in September.

The limited edition 12″ will feature remixes of a handful of songs from an album we previously described as “a patient, reflective, and decidedly low-key” return to the Animal Collective’s acoustic era.

Each of Tare’s Animal Collective bandmates remixed songs for the EP. Geologist reworked “When You Left Me,” Panda Bear put his spin on “Melody Unfair,” and Deakin added his touch to “Ms. Secret.” The B side closes out with live performances of “PJ” and “DR aw One for J.”

The remixes can be heard below, but the physical record doesn’t come out until September 7.

Animal Collective are touring Europe and North America this summer.