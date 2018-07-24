A$AP Rocky & Tyler, the Creator – “Potato Salad”

A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator have released a new collaborative song called “Potato Salad,” a freestyle over Monica’s single “Knock Knock” from 2003. Released by A$AP’s AWGE company’s website as part of Rocky’s new AWGE 3 DVD, the playful, lo-budget clip captures A$AP and Tyler in Paris, stunting in front of the Eiffel Tower and showing off choice designer products as the lyrics to the song pop up next to them. It also features a cameo from Jaden Smith. At the end of the clip, the two tease a possible upcoming collaborative project called WANG$AP.

A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator have previously collaborated on tracks like the Kanye West “Freestyle 4″ freestyle “What the Fuck Right Now,” the Playboi Carti and Yung Gleesh collaboration “Telephone Calls,” and “Who Dat Boy” from Tyler’s Flower Boy album of last year. Watch the video for “Potato Salad” below.