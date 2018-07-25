On their latest album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, Arctic Monkeys’ frontman Alex Turner expressed his desire to be part of The Strokes in the opening moments of “Star Treatment,” the album’s first track: “I just wanted to be one of the Strokes, now look at the mess you made me make/Hitchhiking with a monogrammed suitcase, miles away from any half-useful imaginary highway.” In keeping with that spirit, the band performed The Strokes’ “Is This It” last night during their concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY. In a fan-recorded video, Turner swaggers through his version of the classic record while the audience sings along. “Is This It” is the latest in the Artic Monkey’s covers of Strokes’s songs during their concerts, joining renditions of “Take It or Leave It” and “Reptilia.” Watch the concert footage below.