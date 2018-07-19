Alkaline Trio have announced Is This Thing Cursed?, their first new album in five years. The new project will be the band’s ninth studio album and “a cousin or sibling” to their 2000 record Maybe I’ll Catch Fire, according to a press release. “The songwriting process is almost like what it was back in the day,” bassist and vocalist Dan Andriano said in the statement. “We would just kind of write a song, be excited about it, then move on. We wrote in that spirit in the studio. I really feel like we made a record that the old school fans are going to dig.”

The band also released the album’s first single, “Blackbird.” The song is a glossy, pristine pop-punk record that’s anthemic and a bit catchy in its breezy melodies. Along with the announcement, Alkaline Trio is currently gearing up for a North American tour next month. Guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba is also a member of Blink-182, who recently had to cancel their Vegas residency after drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized due to blood clots. Listen to the new song and read the tracklist for Is This Thing Cursed? below.

Is This Thing Cursed? Tracklist:

1. Is This Thing Cursed?

2. Blackbird

3. Demon and Division

4. Little Help?

5. I Can’t Believe

6. Sweet Vampires

7. Pale Blue Ribbon

8. Goodbye Fire Island

9. Stay

10. Heart Attacks

11. Worn So Thin

12. Throw Me To The Lions

13. Krystalline