xxxtentacion-open-casket-memorial-announced

On Tuesday, June 18, Jahseh Onfroy—known creatively as XXXTentacion—was shot and killed in South Florida in an apparent robbery and now a public memorial has been announced for the late rapper. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 27 from 12-6pm at the Florida Panther’s Stadium in Sunrise, Florida. The memorial will include an open-casket viewing according the late rapper’s attorney J. David Bogenschutz.

Earlier this week, 22-year-old suspect Derick D. Williams was taken into custody under first-degree murder charges in connection with the case. An arrest warrant is still out for two remaining suspects. Find more details about the late rapper’s memorial below.