Stream All 77 of “Weird Al” Yankovic’s 2018 Concerts in Full

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s “Ridiculously Self-Indlugent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” recently came to a close, with the musician performing 77 shows all across North America between February and June. If you didn’t catch him on tour, fear not: the accordion maestro has uploaded recordings from all 77 shows to the podcast service Stitcher, where premium subscribers can hear a ridiculously self-indulgent (and possibly ill-advised?) amount of professionally mixed and mastered live material from “Weird Al.” It’s a lot to take in, and on Twitter, the comedian jokes “#YourMoveBeyonce.” Check it out below and revisit our list of the 53 best “Weird Al” music videos.

ALL 77 SHOWS of my Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour are available for streaming RIGHT NOW on Stitcher Premium (use promo code WEIRD for a one-month free trial). #YourMoveBeyonce https://t.co/qG5HDGrQdY — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) June 24, 2018