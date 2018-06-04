News \

Watch Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue Perform “Where the Wild Roses Grow”

Nick Cave and the bad seeds reunite with Kylie Minogue
On Sunday, Nick Cave performed at the All Points East festival in London. During the set he brought out Australian pop legend Kylie Minogue (who was celebrating her 50th birthday) for their 1995 ballad “Where The Wild Roses Grow.” Based on fan-shot videos, it’s clear that Cave and Minogue’s chemistry was radiant and on full display during the reuniting performance. The seminal record was a huge hit for Cave and his band, the Bad Seeds, becoming their most successful  single worldwide. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds will also be going on a solo tour later this year and Kylie Minogue just released her latest album, Golden, back in April. Watch clips of the performance below.

 

