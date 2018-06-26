Valee has released a new video for “Womp Womp,” his collaboration with Jeremih. Directed by Hedru Brantley, the visually striking clip features the Valee in a personal choose-your-own-adventure movie that’s clearly influenced by comedies like Friday and 3 Strikes. The Chicago rapper spends the day dodging cops, hanging with friends, and helping himself to one family’s Mexican dinner, eventually running into Jeremih and riding off into the sunset. Watch the new video below.