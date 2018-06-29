Marilyn Manson "Cry Little Sister" Video

Marilyn Manson has plucked another relic of pop culture from the ’80s and given it the Hot Topic treatment. This time around, Manson is putting his mall goth spin on “Cry Little Sister” by Gerard McMahon, a song those born before the Clinton administration likely recognize as the theme from the vampire flick, The Lost Boys.

The Manson version was initially planned as a single for the soundtrack from the X-Men spinoff film, The New Mutants, but the horror film release was bumped to next summer. But hey, at least we get this Bill Yukich-directed clip of Manson bathed in blue and green light.

For comparison’s sake, here’s the song from the 1987 film, which starred Kiefer Sutherland, Kiefer Sutherland’s impressive mullet, Alex “Bill from Bill and Ted” Winter, Dianne Wiest, Corey Feldman, and the late Corey Haim.

Manson previously gave a nod to the Reagan era with his notorious cover of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” He performed that cover with metal band X Japan at Coachella in April.