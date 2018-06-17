News \
Vampire Weekend Play First Show in 4 Years Featuring New Lineup, Makonnen, More: Watch
Vampire Weekend are playing two shows in Ojai, California this weekend at the Libbey Bowl and during their set, the band performed their 2008 self-titled debut album in full, as well as their Contra single “White Sky” and a few tracks from 2013’s award-winning LP Modern Vampires Of The City including the song “Worship You” live for the first time. The band also debuted other deep-cuts in a live setting, performing Ezra Koenig’s SBTRKT collab “New Dorp,” as well as his “Down 4 So Long” collaboration with Makonnen, who was their with Despot to rap his verse on the track. If that weren’t enough, the band also debuted new touring members including Springtime Carnivore’s Greta Morgan and Human Natural’s Brian Roberts, who made their first official appearance with the band. Watch a few clips of the performance below and be on the lookout for Vampire Weekend’s new album, which is allegedly “94.5% done.”
