Footage emerged from Monday night’s Vampire Weekend show at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California of the band playing a loose medley of their 2008 single “Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa” blended into a rootsy cover of The Beatles’ classic “Here Comes the Sun.” Ezra Koenig then bookends the Abby Road tribute with one final chorus from “Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa.” This is probably the closest thing we’re gonna get to a Phish-style jam from the Koenig and crew.

Vampire Weekend started playing live shows again earlier this month after a four year sabbatical. In May, the band announced on their Instagram account that their new album is “94.5% done.” The band has yet to announce a release date for the new record, which will be their first since 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City.