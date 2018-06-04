New Music \
U2 – “Love is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way” (Beck Remix)
Rock remixes may not be as popular as they used to be, but don’t tell U2—their Joshua Tree reissue featured remixes for each song on the album, and they’ve been steadily pushing out remixes for their latest record Songs of Experience, with a Kygo remix of “You’re the Best Thing About Me” leading the charge. Three remixes for current single “Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way” have already found their way to streaming services. The band also recruited tour opener Beck to Beckify Songs of Experience cut “Lights of Home,” and they’ve brought him back for another remix of “Love Is Bigger….” The latest remix sounds oddly Jack Antonoff-ian—not the expected result from mixing U2 and Beck, but not entirely unwelcome. Despite the unnecessary effects on Bono’s voice, the remix is much livelier than the Jacknife Lee-produced original, and by speeding up the tempo and introducing ’80s-size drums, Beck ironically modernizes the original stately ballad. Listen below.