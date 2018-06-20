Ty Dolla $ign has released a video for his recent single “Pineapple.” The song, which features verses from Gucci Mane and Quavo of Migos, was part of the deluxe edition of Ty’s Beach House 3 and gets a visual perfect for the summer-fun vibe of the song. David Camarena directs the colorful and vibrant video that sees Ty and Quavo enjoying themselves on the beaches of California, with Hula dancers and an energetic pineapple mascot in tow. As for Gucci Mane, well, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he just sent in video from his wife and his last vacation to be featured here. Watch the video below.