Trevor Powers, the musician formerly known as Youth Lagoon, has released two new songs, “XTQ Idol” and “Dicegame.” After announcing his new album Mulberry Violence and releasing its first single “Playwright” last month, Powers released the two songs Wednesday morning as a “couplet of alien birds leaving the nest” on Twitter.

The songs are a departure from his previous works. Static clanks warp around dark thumps and screeching samples on “Dicegame,” and his auto-tuned voice curls around spacey beats on “XTQ Idol,” which he told The Fader was inspired by a trip to a Catholic church in the Czech Republic. “I saw myself as I really was,” he told the magazine. “Trembling, I said a hushed prayer. Each turn showed me there was no escape from how it all ends; beneath this skin & without this spirit was just another heap of bones. As the tension through my muscles eventually lessened, a peculiar peace washed over me.”

