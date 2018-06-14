Tool’s Maynard James Keenan Promises New Music Next Year

As of this writing, it has been 4,423 days since Tool released its fourth album, 10,000 Days, in May 2006. This a long time for anyone to wait, especially a fanbase as rabid as theirs. Will Tool make it to the full 10,000 before the follow-up arrives? Maybe not! As noted by Aussie music blog Tone Deaf, while accepting a trophy this week at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods awards (sure), mastermind Maynard James Keenan gave the following brief acceptance speech:

“Thank you very much. I wouldn’t be here without you guys, so thank you very much for all that. A lot of work’s being done. A lot of work’s been done. I’ll go on record now as saying you’re gonna see some new music next year.”

That’s it. Discerning fans will notice that Maynard—a guy who plays in multiple other bands—didn’t specify that it’s Tool music we’ll be seeing next year. If you want to be pedantic about it, he didn’t even say it’s his own music. It’s true: Hundreds of new albums will be released next year, every single week, a glorious barrage that no single listener could possibly keep up with.

Yes, given the long silence Tool fans have endured, and the fact that they’re definitely working on new material, that’s probably what he’s talking about. But remember, Tool have been promising new music by next year since at least three years ago, so don’t get your hopes too far up. Watch the speech below, and try to contain yourself.