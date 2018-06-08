The Smashing Pumpkins – “Solara”

The Smashing Pumpkins have been planning a reunion of sorts for most of this year, and now the band is back with a new song. Following news of a reunion tour announced in February, the band has now released “Solara,” the first song with Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin since 2000. Former founding bassist D’arcy Wretzky was notably not involved. The band recently announced that they’re recreating their iconic “1979” music video at a “secret residential location” in Los Angeles this summer. Check out “Solara” below.



