The Internet released the video for “Come Over,” the latest visual from their upcoming album, Hive Mind, out July 20th as well as upcoming tour dates with Gorillaz. Directed and edited by Syd, the clip shows each member hanging out with their partner in between rehearsals while Syd tries to hold down a boo of her own.

Eventually love triumphs, and her and the rest of the roommates—Steve Lacy, Matt Martians, Christopher Smith, and Patrick Paige II—relish in color coded hangs around the house. Additional cameos by comedian Quinta Brunson and funny quips by the rest of the members throughout keep it light, matching the song’s soft and bouncy groove lines.

Take a look at their tour dates and watch the video below.

The Internet 2018 tour dates

June 9 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

June 10 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

July 13-14 – London, UK @ Lovebox

July 13-15 – Grafenhainichen, Germany @ Melt Festival

July 13-15 – Dublin, Ireland @ Longitude

July 20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival (Syd solo set)

August 10-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

August 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk

October 8 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *

October 9 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

October 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

October 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

October 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk

October 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

October 20 – Pico Rivera, CA @ Demon Dayz Festival

* with Gorillaz