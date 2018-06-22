Even Teyana Taylor Is Still Waiting for Her Album to Come Out

Teyana Taylor’s Keep That Same Energy is slated to be the last album in a string of Kanye West-produced releases that started four weeks ago with Pusha T’s DAYTONA. But as of 4 p.m. on its supposed release date, KTSE has not yet appeared on streaming services. According to a tweet from Pusha T, who also happens to be the president of Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music label, the team was still putting “final touches” on the album at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time Friday.

Yup @TEYANATAYLOR got one!! Putting final touches on this Classic… #KTSE – coming later today — King Push (@PUSHA_T) June 22, 2018

If you’re eagerly awaiting the release of the album, you’re not alone. Taylor herself has spent the afternoon retweeting fans’ calls to just put it out already, including a particularly pointed one reading “People asking Teyana Taylor where her album is like she’s not asking the same thing.” See a few of her retweets below.

People asking Teyana Taylor where her album is like she's not asking the same thing. #KTSE — Krystle (@AKASeKretS43) June 22, 2018

Where’s TEYANAS ALBUM🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) June 22, 2018

So if Teyana Taylor's album could pop up… pic.twitter.com/uDXQPAkUxQ — JayBo👉 (@jaytrey42) June 22, 2018

KTSE comes after a similarly delayed arrival for Nasir, the Nas G.O.O.D. Music project from last week, which did not hit streaming until well into Friday night. Ye and the Kanye-Kid Cudi collaboration Kids See Ghosts both came out on Friday morning, but each had its own technical problems: ye with unfinished credits, and Kids See Ghosts with track titles that were almost completely incorrect.

Working according to Kanye’s down-to-the-wire album-per-week approach sounds like an exciting but stressful experience for the artists involved. (Recall that Kanye apparently called Pusha in the middle of the night, less than 24 hours before DAYTONA’s release, to tell him he was changing the album art to a photograph that would cost an additional $85,000 to license.)

In the middle of her barrage of acknowledging eager fans, Taylor also retweeted Kanye himself, who had posted a video of his friend Virgil Abloh. Who knows why she threw him the RT, but it’s almost as if she was sending him a playful message: I’m watching you, now get off social media and finish my record.