Watch Taylor Swift in Sugarland’s “Babe” Video

It’s been a few months since she’s put out any new music, but Taylor Swift has kept busy behind the scenes, writing songs for acts like Sugarland. Originally written back in 2012 alongside Train’s Patrick Monahan, Sugarland’s “Babe” saw a proper release this past April, with a teaser trailer unveiled Wednesday night at the CMT Music Awards. The breakup song gets a glamorous midcentury makeover, with Swift playing a dark-haired homewrecker alongside her love interest, actor Brandon Routh. The video follows Swift’s latest album Reputation, as well as her recent Spotify Sessions cover of Earth Wind and Fire’s “September,” to mixed acclaim. Watch the video for “Babe” below.