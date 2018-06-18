SZA Says Her Voice Is Not Permanently Damaged

SZA’s vocal troubles are on the mend and the Ctrl singer returned to the stage last night (June 17) at Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival, as she announced in a series of Sunday afternoon tweets. “Thank u to the incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city,” SZA wrote. “I’m blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and i’ve been working daily to get back.”

In May, SZA pulled out of the TDE Championship Tour, citing swollen vocal cords. In an initial Instagram post explaining her difficulties, she wrote: “I’ve been touring for 11 months. This didn’t happen overnight . Ive been troubleshooting for a while now and Usually steroids and pushing through help. They don’t this time . I’m not sick my voice just won’t fucking work.” After returning to perform at Madison Square Garden a few days later, she sent a series of frustrated tweets, writing that “tonight was the test” and her “voice is permanently injured.” Those posts have since been deleted.

Earlier this month, SZA was inducted into the hall of fame at her former high school, where she performed “The Weekend” for students and didn’t appear to have any problems. Find a couple of clips of last night’s Firefly performance below.