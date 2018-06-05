SZA visited her New Jersey high school yesterday to speak and perform during two assembly periods. The TDE singer and songwriter stopped by to celebrate her induction into the school’s hall of fame. SZA treated the students of Maplewood’s Columbia High School to a performance of her Ctrl hit “The Weekend” (no audible signs of her recent vocal trouble are evident here) and gave a speech, shouting out her art teacher and recalling how life was when she attended the school.

“When I went to this school things were very different, we had free ninth periods, and a lot of room to make bad decisions that low-key turned us into great people,” SZA said exuberantly.

In the midst of her performance of “The Weekend,” SZA stopped to say: ““You have to pay attention to how God is working in your life. It starts with compassion. It starts with trusting yourself, even if people are telling you you’re too young to trust yourself.” Watch footage from the visit below.