St. Vincent took over the BBC Radio 6 Instagram account on Friday and during the event, fans asked her to play some of her favorite guitar riffs. After careful consideration, Annie Clark burst into renditions of Pantera’s “Cowboys From Hell,” Tool’s Forty Six & 2″ (which she identifies as “My Shadow”), and Jimi Hendrix’s “Manic Depression.” Check it out below.

Which riffs do you wish you had written?

@st_vincent had some brilliant suggestions when she took over our Instagram today. #HearHer pic.twitter.com/eKa04UiKXA

— BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) June 8, 2018