Spiritualized Are Teasing New Music

Spiritualized are teasing something new. The English six-piece have posted a mysterious Morse code message on Twitter and their website, which fans have already decoded to read “A Perfect Miracle,” the title of a song they’ve played live in the last few years.

The band’s last album Sweet Heart Sweet Light was released in 2012. In 2016, frontman Jason Pierce said that their next album might be their last. The statement was made in connection with a pair of shows they played for the 20th anniversary of their career-defining album, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space.