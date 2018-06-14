On Wednesday, Ryan Adams released a jingle for Denver’s local news program Denver7 News, in exchange for getting to “live out his dream” of giving a weather forecast on the show. Denver7 made good on their promise and invited Adams on to their evening show to play guest weatherman.

Adams’s enthusiasm for delivering the weather report is obvious as he giddily stumbles through it, trying to get a handle on the green screen technology used for the forecast. Adams eventually manages to give a 7-day forecast. He also wore his batman shirt and flannel, as he’d promised. Adams is in town for a show at Colorado’s historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre Thursday night (June 14). Watch the video of his weather forecast below.