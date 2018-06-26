The Russian Pop Star Who Set Up the Don Jr. Meeting Has a New Trump-Themed Music Video

There’s a good chance you’ve already forgotten about Emin Agalarov. The plot of the Trump administration reality TV show is so fast-paced, and the cast of cheap cronies in expensive suits so vast, that the novelty of his involvement in the infamous Don Jr. meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer wore off pretty quickly. Agalarov is the adult son of one of Russia’s richest oligarchs, whose powerful connections may or may not have something to do with the fact that he’s also a successful pop singer. In past administrations, a character like Agalarov might have sustained an entire season of Daily Show jokes. But next to guys like Anthony Scaramucci, Sam Nunberg, even his own publicist, Agalarov’s star faed quickly.

He would like to remind the world that he exists. A new music video for Agalarov’s song “Got Me Good” features impersonators of Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels, Hillary Clinton, and Mark Zuckerberg, all caught up in some difficult-to-discern storyline involving footage of the president and Agalarov partying with women in a hotel room. If thoughts of the pee tape are on your brain, good. If you’re thinking of Emin Agalarov himself, even better. Beyond that, there’s not much to glean from the video or the milquetoast song it’s promoting. It all feels like a transparent attempt to get Agalarov’s name back into the headlines for a few more blessed hours, and who can blame him for it? It’s clearly working.